Tennessee CB commit schedules Georgia visit

Georgia will host 2025 cornerback and current Tennessee commit, Shamar Arnoux, this weekend, per On3’s Jeremy Johnson. The three-star recruit committed to the Volunteers in April of 2023.

Arnoux (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) plays for Carrolton High School in Carrollton, Ga. He is rated as the No. 41 cornerback and the No. 46 player in the state.

Although Arnoux has been committed to Tennessee for almost a year, it’s still early in his recruitment. Georgia has yet to extend an offer to Arnoux, but that is something to watch for as he takes his visit to Athens.

Kirby Smart and company have a knack for landing in-state talent, especially when it comes to secondary talent. The Bulldogs signed the No. 1 cornerback (Ellis Robinson IV), the No. 1 safety (K.J. Bolden) and the No. 3 safety (Demello Jones) in its No. 1 ranked 2024 class.

Georgia currently holds the No. 8 class in the 2025 cycle, featuring five commits. UGA’s class will begin to take shape as the cycle heats up this offseason.

