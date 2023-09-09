Tennessee captains announced for Austin Peay game

No. 9 Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) enters Week 2 play on Saturday.

The Vols are hosting Austin Peay (0-1, 0-0 UAC) at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee announced game captains ahead of the in-state matchup. Quarterback Joe Milton III, defensive back Jaylen McCollough, defensive back Brandon Turnage, long snapper Matthew Salansky and wide receiver Bru McCoy are the Vols’ Week 2 captains.

The Tennessee-Austin Peay game was slated to kick off at 5 p.m. EDT. The contest is in a weather delay.

Tennessee released the following statement regarding the weather delay:

With lightning in the area, kickoff has been delayed.

Fans are encouraged to shelter in place:

• fans inside the stadium do not need to leave

• fans outside the gates can shelter at the student union or Food City Center

Stay tuned for more updates.

