Tennessee-Bowling Green score predictions
Tennessee kicks off its 2021 season Thursday against Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium.
The contest is Tennessee’s first under Josh Heupel as head coach.
How to watch Tennessee-Bowling Green
Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
Time: 8 p.m. EDT
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic)
Ahead of the season-opening matchup, Vols Wire predicts scores for the Tennessee-Bowling Green game.
Dan Harralson — Vols Wire — Tennessee 43, Bowling Green 9
Ken Lay — Vols Wire — Tennessee 49, Bowling Green 10
The Vols’ 2021 season-opening game against Bowling Green commences the centennial celebration of Neyland Stadium, which opened in 1921.
A victory for the Vols against Bowling Green will be win No. 850 for Tennessee in program history.