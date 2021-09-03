Tennessee-Bowling Green: Game balls

Tennessee defeated Bowling Green, 38-6, to kick off its 2021 season.

The win is No. 850 in Tennessee’s program history and the first under head coach Josh Heupel.

Following Tennessee’s win against Bowling Green, Vols Wire issues game balls to top performers on offense, defense and special teams.

Below are game balls for Tennessee against the Falcons.

Offense: Joe Milton III (140 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 44 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns)

Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Defense: Theo Jackson (11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 3 pass breakups)

Bowling Green wide receiver Austin Osborne (18) is tackled Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson (26) and linebacker Solon Page III (38) during an NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Bowling Green Falcons in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Special teams: Paxton Brooks (3 punts, 147 yards, 49 yards per punt average, 64 long, 2 punts inside the 20)

Tennessee punter/placekicker Paxton Brooks (37) punts the ball during a game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

