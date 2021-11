Tennessee’s bowl projections following Week 11

Week 11 of the 2021 college football season has concluded.

Tennessee (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will play South Alabama (5-5, 2-5, SBC) Saturday in Week 12 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPNU.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)

Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)

Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)

Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)

Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)

Nov. 6 at Kentucky (W, 45-42)

Nov. 13 Georgia (L, 41-17)

Nov. 20 South Alabama

Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

Bowl projections are listed below for Tennessee following Week 11.

College Football News: TransPerfect Music City Bowl versus Minnesota (Nashville, Tennessee)

Jerry Palm (CBS Sports): Duke's Mayo Bowl versus North Carolina State (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Kyle Bonagura (ESPN): Duke's Mayo Bowl versus Miami (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Mark Schlabach (ESPN): Duke's Mayo Bowl versus North Carolina (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Athlon Sports: Duke's Mayo Bowl versus North Carolina State (Charlotte, North Carolina)

