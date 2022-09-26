Tennessee’s bowl projections following Week 4, win against Florida
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU Oct. 8.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Following Week 4, Vols Wire looks at bowl projections for Tennessee. The Vols’ bowl projections following a 4-0 start to the 2022 season are listed below.
College Football News (Pete Fiutak): Vrbo Citrus Bowl versus Minnesota
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma
ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma State
CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma
Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma State
