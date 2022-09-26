Tennessee’s bowl projections following Week 4, win against Florida

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU Oct. 8.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Where Tennessee is ranked after 4-0 start

Following Week 4, Vols Wire looks at bowl projections for Tennessee. The Vols’ bowl projections following a 4-0 start to the 2022 season are listed below.

College Football News (Pete Fiutak): Vrbo Citrus Bowl versus Minnesota

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Allstate Sugar Bowl versus Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire