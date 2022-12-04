Tennessee’s bowl projections following conference championship week

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13.

The Vols await their bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following conference championship week, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s bowl projections. The Vols’ bowl projections following conference championship week are listed below.

USA TODAY Sports (Erick Smith): Orange Bowl versus Clemson

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Orange Bowl versus Clemson

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Orange Bowl versus Clemson

Pete Fiutak (College Football News): Orange Bowl versus Clemson

Jerry Palm (CBS Sports): Orange Bowl versus Clemson

Brett McMurphy (Action Network): Orange Bowl versus Clemson

College Sports Madness: Orange Bowl versus Clemson

