Tennessee’s bowl projections following Alabama win, 6-0 start

No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.

“From the inside looking forward, we have a lot of things that we have an opportunity to get a whole lot better at and the challenge for us is to become our best,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said previewing the UT Martin game. “We are in the early stages of that. The urgency and preparation and focus has to remain consistent and that was the message to the players. Looking forward to getting it going this week.”

Following Tennessee’s win against Alabama in Week 7 and the Vols’ 6-0 start to the 2022 season, Vols Wire looks at UT’s bowl projections. Bowl projections for Tennessee ahead of Week 8 are listed below.

USA TODAY Sports: versus Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): versus Ohio State in College Football Playoff semifinal Fiesta Bowl

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): versus Texas in Sugar Bowl

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

College Football News: versus TCU in Sugar Bowl

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): versus Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

