Tennessee’s bowl projections ahead of regular-season finale

No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13.

The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.

Kickoff between Tennessee and the Commodores is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of Tennessee’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, Vols Wire looks at bowl projections. Bowl projections for the Vols are listed below.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Orange Bowl versus Clemson

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Cotton Bowl versus Tulane

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm): Cotton Bowl versus Cincinnati

College Football News (Pete Fiutak): Orange Bowl versus North Carolina

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Cotton Bowl versus Cincinnati

Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Cotton Bowl versus Tulane

