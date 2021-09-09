Tennessee’s bowl projection following Week 1

Tennessee (1-0) defeated Bowling Green, 38-6, in its season-opening game during Week 1.

The Vols will host Pittsburgh (1-0) in Week 2. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Following Week 1 of the college football season, USA TODAY has released bowl projections.

Tennessee is projected to play Tulane in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium on Dec. 28.

Tulane lost at Oklahoma, 40-35, in Week 1.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule