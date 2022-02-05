Tennessee becomes first Power Five offer for 2023 Alabama wide receiver

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Tennessee has offered a scholarship to 2023 wide receiver prospect Davion Dozier.

“I’m blessed to receive my sixth offer from Vol football,” Dozier announced.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dozier is from Moody High School in Moody, Alabama. Former Georgia and UAB linebacker Jake Ganus was hired as Moody’s head coach in December.

Dozier has offers from Tennessee, South Florida, Georgia State, Arkansas State, North Alabama, Troy, North Texas and Eastern Kentucky.

