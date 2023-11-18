Tennessee basketball's Freddie Dilione unlikely to play in Maui Invitational with iinjury

Freddie Dilione is not expected to play in the Maui Invitational for Tennessee basketball.

The Vols guard has a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his left foot, Vols coach Rick Barnes said Friday. UT does not have a firm timetable for Dilione to return but expects him to miss at least a week. Barnes said a return will vary based on the degree of the tear.

Dilione suffered the injury in Tennessee's 82-61 win against Wofford on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. He had been having foot pain prior in his arch, but Barnes said that Dilione told UT staffers he felt something pop against Wofford. Dilione had an MRI on Wednesday before the Vols departed for Honolulu on Thursday.

No. 8 Tennessee (3-0) opens the Maui Invitational against Syracuse (3-0) on Monday (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

Freddie Dilione played sparingly in first three games

Dilione is averaging 2.3 points in 7.0 minutes through three games.

He played two minutes and had a rebound before exiting Tuesday.

Dilione scored seven points in 16 minutes in Tennessee's season-opening win against Tennessee Tech. He played three minutes against Wisconsin on Sunday. The North Carolina native enrolled early at Tennessee in January and did not play last season, opting to take a redshirt.

