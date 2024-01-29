Tennessee basketball vs. South Carolina: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC game

Tennessee basketball is hosting a hot South Carolina team.

The No. 5 Vols (15-4, 5-2 SEC) play the Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Santiago Vescovi is setting records and being reliable

Santiago Vescovi set a Tennessee record when he started for the 129th time at Tennessee in its 75-62 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday. The senior guard broke the record of 128 set by Chris Lofton (2004-08) and Allan Houston (1989-93). He has started all but four games in his Vols career.

Vescovi scored 12 points against the Commodores, his second straight game in double-figures.

"Last game he took open shots, he took drives and made plays and that’s what we need him to do," Vols assistant coach Rod Clark said. "We need him ready all times when he receives an opportunity to catch a shoot or he’s catching and driving a close out. That’s when he’s best."

Vescovi has settled into a different role this season, but has embraced it. He's not being counted on to score as much but instead is excelling on both ends of the court with his movement and savvy.

South Carolina wants to slow it way down

South Carolina plays one of the slowest styles in college basketball, ranking No. 349 out of 362 in adjusted tempo via KenPom. The closest team the Vols have faced in terms of tempo is Wisconsin, which ranks No. 328.

The Gamecocks are tied with Arkansas for the fewest shot attempts in the league and are second-to-last in scoring with 73.2 points per game. Clark compared the Gamecocks to the Badgers, while saying that Tennessee fell into a low-possession game against Vanderbilt in the first half. The Vols dictated the pace in the second half and cruised offensively.

"We want more possessions," Clark said. "We feel like that’s when we’re best right now. We’re getting the ball up and we’re taking a lot of open threes and we’re getting a lot of drives and putting pressure on the rim."

What to know about South Carolina, Lamont Paris

South Carolina brought in a handful of key additions in the offseason to turn around its SEC fate after a 4-14 mark in coach Lamont Paris' first year in Columbia. Ta'Lon Cooper, who transferred from Minnesota, is averaging 10 points and 4.5 assists.

Wofford transfer B.J. Mack and Vanderbilt transfer Myles Stute shored up the frontcourt. Stute could return from injury Tuesday. Freshman forward Collin Murray-Boyles also is playing a key role.

“I think that they have their identity," Clark said. "You could tell that their foundation is set in stone now."

STAR: Untold stories of Dalton Knecht's ascension to Tennessee basketball star, NBA Draft prospect

Meechie Johnson leads the Gamecocks with 15.7 points per game. His scoring has dipped in SEC play and he has been held to less than 10 points three times in the past five games. He was scoreless in USC's 72-64 win against Missouri on Saturday.

Score prediction

Tennessee 67, South Carolina 55: South Carolina is gaining momentum after its Kentucky win but the Gamecocks haven't fared as well on the road against top teams. Tennessee roars into Rupp on Saturday after beating USC.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball vs. South Carolina: Our score prediction is in