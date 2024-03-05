Tennessee basketball vs. South Carolina: Scouting report, score prediction

Tennessee basketball is chasing a second SEC title in coach Rick Barnes' tenure.

The No. 4 Vols (23-6, 13-3 SEC) can claim the conference crown with a win against No. 16 South Carolina (24-5, 12-4) on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in Columbia, South Carolina.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Tennessee basketball is playing for an SEC title

Tennessee is playing to lock up at least a share of the SEC regular-season title. The Vols could be playing for the outright title if Florida beat Alabama on Tuesday. If not, a 2-0 week against South Carolina and Kentucky would secure UT's first outright conference title under Barnes as the Vols hold a one-game lead. UT won a share of the title in the 2017-18 season.

A win against the Gamecocks guarantees at least a share of the conference title. Only Alabama could match UT in the standings, which means a win in Columbia also secures the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville. UT holds the tiebreaker with Alabama for the top spot by beating the Crimson Tide twice.

Rick Barnes is a big fan of South Carolina coach Lamont Paris

Barnes said Saturday that he would vote South Carolina coach Lamont Paris as the national coach of the year for his work with the Gamecocks. USC was picked to finish last in the SEC going into the season but can tie the Vols for first place with a win.

"Lamont has done just an incredible job," Barnes said. "One of the great coaching jobs not just this year but as long as I have been in basketball. Watching what he has done and the way he has turned it around and where they are today.”

The Gamecocks went 12-21 in Paris' first season last year with a 4-14 mark in SEC play.

How Tennessee lost the first meeting with South Carolina

Tennessee fumbled its first game with South Carolina with poor shooting at the rim and missed free throws.

The Vols were 8-for-21 on either dunks or layups and shot 60% on free throws, tying a season-worst in the 63-59 defeat. UT also got eight points combined from Zakai Zeigler and Jonas Aidoo, who have routinely been its second- and third-best scorers.

The loss to the Gamecocks is UT's only Quad 2 loss this season and its only home loss this season.

"How well they are coached," Barnes said regarding what impresses him about the Gamecocks. "A team that doesn’t commit a lot of mistakes. A team that knows exactly what they are looking for."

Dalton Knecht has won four SEC player of the week honors, a Tennessee record

Dalton Knecht's tear through the SEC continued last week as the senior netted 39 points against Auburn then 13 at Alabama. Knecht was named SEC co-player of the week, his fourth time earning the award. That set a Tennessee record.

Knecht scored 25 points in the final 12:01 of UT's 92-84 win against Auburn, outscoring the Tigers by himself in that stretch.

The Northern Colorado transfer is averaging 20.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Score prediction

Tennessee 71, South Carolina 59: The Vols win the SEC by getting the better of the Gamecocks and their slow tempo.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball vs. South Carolina: Our score prediction is in