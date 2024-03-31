Tennessee basketball vs Purdue live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Elite 8 game

DETROIT − Tennessee basketball is playing for program history in March Madness.

No. 2 Tennessee (27-8) faces No. 1 Purdue (32-4) on Sunday (2:20 p.m. ET, CBS) at Little Caesars Arena with a spot in the Final Four on the line. The Vols have never been to a Final four. They are in the Elite Eight for the second time in program history.

UT advanced past the Sweet 16 for the first time under coach Rick Barnes with an 82-75 win against No. 3-seeded Creighton on Friday. Purdue eliminated No. 5 seed Gonzaga 80-68 earlier Friday.

Purdue has not been to a Final Four since 1980.

The teams faced in the Maui Invitational in November, when Purdue won 71-67 in the tournament semifinals. The Boilermakers ended UT's season in the 2019 NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16.

Tennessee basketball vs Purdue live score updates in Elite 8 game

What channel is Tennessee vs Purdue on today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo

Announcers for the game are Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn.

Tennessee vs Purdue start time, TV info, location

Start time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV info: CBS

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Tennessee vs Purdue preview

Tennessee: The Vols were the SEC regular-season champions and boast the nation's best scoring guard in Dalton Knecht, the Northern Colorado transfer turned SEC player of the year. Zakai Zeigler makes everything go for Tennessee.

Purdue: Purdue has the reigning national player of the year in Zach Edey, the 7-foot-4 center who averages 24.6 points and 12.1 rebounds. The Boilermakers are the nation's best 3-point shooting team, hitting 40.8% of their 3-pointers.

Tennessee vs Purdue odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM

Spread: Tennessee +3.5

Over/under: 147.5

Moneyline: Tennessee +135

Tennessee vs Purdue prediction, game picks

Tennessee 76, Purdue 74: Tennessee didn't have a full strength Zakai Zeigler when it played Purdue in November. It also had a hobbled Tobe Awaka. Those two make a major difference and Tennessee goes to its first Final Four.

Tennessee vs Purdue injury updates

TENNESSEE: Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi is battling an illness. He did not play against Creighton on Friday.

PURDUE: There are no injuries of note.

Tennessee vs Purdue stats

Tennessee

PPG: 79.5

PPG allowed: 67.3

FG% 44.4%

3PT% : 34.2%

KenPom ranking: No. 6

Purdue

PPG: 83.4

PPG allowed: 69.4

FG% 48.8%

3PT% : 40.8%

KenPom ranking: No. 3

Tennessee vs Purdue championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

TENNESSEE: +1300

PURDUE: +600

Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Tennessee's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Date Score March 9, 2024 Kentucky 85, Tennessee 81 March 15, 2024 Mississippi State 73, Tennessee 56 (SEC Tournament) March 21, 2024 Tennessee 83, Saint Peter's 49 (NCAA Tournament) March 23, 2024 Tennessee 62, Texas 58 (NCAA Tournament) March 29, 2024 Tennessee 82, Creighton 75 (NCAA Tournament)

Purdue basketball schedule

The past five games of Creighton's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Date Score March 15, 2024 Purdue 67, Michigan State 62 (Big Ten Tournament) March 16, 2024 Wisconsin 76, Purdue 75 in OT (Big Ten Tournament) March 22, 2024 Purdue 78, Grambling State 50 (NCAA Tournament) March 24, 2024 Purdue 107, Utah State 67 (NCAA Tournament) March 29, 2024 Purdue 80, Gonzaga 68 (NCAA Tournament)

