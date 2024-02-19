Tennessee basketball vs. Missouri: Score prediction, scouting report

Tennessee basketball is battling for first-place in the SEC as it heads into a road game at Missouri.

The No. 5 Vols (19-6, 9-3 SEC) face Missouri (8-17, 0-12) on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) in Columbia, Missouri

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James were clinical and tone-setting for Tennessee in its 35-point win against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The pair of fifth-year seniors combined for 25 points, 7-for-10 3-point shooting, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes.

“It is always good to see them get in rhythm and give us that extra scoring punch," Vols assistant coach Rod Clark said. "Those are guys that we know are capable. Everybody likes to have opinions what they think they should and shouldn’t be doing. For us, they are our leaders. They are our catalysts.”

Vescovi had 12 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting. James had 13 on 3-for-5 3-point shooting with seven rebounds.

Vescovi and James both have the highest offensive ratings of their career, according to KenPom. Offensive rating is a measure of an individual player's efficiency.

Don't forget last year

Tennessee lost both its games against Missouri a season ago, tumbling on a buzzer beater in the regular season and in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

“We talked about it first thing before we started," Clark said.

Tennessee fell behind big against Missouri at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Feb. 2023 before storming back. Then DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winner from near centercourt to down UT. Missouri then ended UT's stay in the SEC Tournament with a 79-71 win in Nashville.

“Regardless of the record, that doesn’t matter," Clark said. "That is a program that beat up on us two times last year. We are not looking at this as a game we are just going to skate by.”

Where Tennessee basketball is in the SEC standings

Tennessee is a game back of first-place Alabama in the SEC standings entering Tuesday. UT moved up in the standings after Auburn lost to Kentucky and South Carolina lost to LSU on Saturday.

The Vols are a half-game ahead of Tigers and Gamecocks, both of whom are 9-4. Neither has a midweek game.

What to know about Missouri

Missouri has four players averaging double-digits, including leading scorer Sean East II with 16 points per game. East is shooting 46.7% on 3-pointers, which also leads the Tigers. He ranks third in the SEC with 4.2 assists per game.

The Tigers rank last in the SEC with 31.4 rebounds per game. Rebounding has been a heavy focus for the Vols in the past week after being outrebounded by LSU and Texas A&M in back-to-back games.

Score prediction

Tennessee 85, Missouri 67: Tennessee keeps its blowout streak rolling, hammering the lowly Tigers before heading into a crucial five-game stretch.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball vs. Missouri: Our score prediction is in