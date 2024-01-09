Tennessee basketball vs. Mississippi State: Scouting report, score prediction for SEC game

Tennessee basketball has its first road game since November on Wednesday.

The No. 5 Vols (11-3, 1-0 SEC) face Mississippi State (11-3, 0-1) on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) in Starkville, Mississippi. The Vols won their SEC opener 90-64 against Ole Miss on Jan. 6.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Jahmai Mashack is making the most of his shots

Jahmai Mashack made two major shots for Tennessee against Ole Miss, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds before halftime. The latter, a buzzer-beater, was an exceptional shot as Mashack let a defender clear before taking the shot.

The junior guard has talked often about his work on his shot and it is showing. He is 6-for-9 on 3-pointers in the past four games with back-to-back games with two made 3-pointers. He is shooting 43.8% on 3-pointers after shooting 31.6% in his first two seasons.

Mashack is not a player who needs to take shots to affect a game. He does that with defense, rebounding, and attitude. But he is taking more shots and making more of them and that elevates both Mashack and the Vols.

Prepare yourself for defense when Tennessee basketball faces Mississippi State

Tennessee and Mississippi State both excel on the defensive end of the court, earning top rankings in KenPom for their work. The Vols are No. 2 in adjusted defensive efficiency, while the Bulldogs are No. 10.

"I think we are going to be in for our most physical battle of the year and I’m not sure it’s going to be close in terms of what we’ve seen so far," Vols assistant coach Gregg Polinksy said Tuesday. "Tarleton State was actually very physical. Ole Miss gave us some of that, but I think in terms of position by position, Mississippi State will be the biggest challenge of the year.”

A season ago, UT finished No. 1 while MSU finished No. 9 in adjusted defensive efficiency.

UT had offensive success against the Bulldogs regardless last season, winning 87-53 in Knoxville and 70-59 in Starkville despite being without Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key.

Tolu Smith is back and he's playing well for Mississippi State

All-SEC forward Tolu Smith is back for Mississippi State after missing the first 12 games following a preseason foot injury.

Smith is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game in two games. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound Smith averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds last season, the second time in his career he averaged 8.5 rebounds for an entire season. He has averaged double-digit scoring for the past three seasons.

Score prediction

Tennessee 73, Mississippi State 65: Tennessee has had a mixed bag of results this season on the road, winning at Wisconsin and losing at North Carolina. It does the former at MSU, moving to 2-0 in SEC play in a physical clash.

