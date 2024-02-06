Tennessee basketball vs. LSU: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC game

Tennessee basketball returns home to play LSU for the only time this season.

The No. 6 Vols (16-5, 6-2 SEC) host LSU (12-9, 4-4) on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Cameron Carr stepped in nicely in a spurt at Kentucky

Vols coach Rick Barnes asked Cameron Carr on Saturday what he would do if he played in Tennessee's 103-92 win at Kentucky. The freshman responded that he would get UT an extra possession, a comment that stuck with Barnes and rang true when Carr grabbed a loose ball and notched an assist on an alley-oop to Josiah-Jordan James.

Barnes has said for a while that he expects Tennessee will call upon all of its freshmen at some point this season. It was Carr's turn against Kentucky.

"I told the coaches, 'We get a chance, we’re gonna get him in there,' " Barnes said Tuesday. "He went in and did exactly what he said he would do because he’s worked hard in practice at getting better defensively. He earned that and hopefull he can build on it."

Carr has played the fewest minutes of Tennessee's four freshmen, with a total of 34 after playing a three-minute spurt at Kentucky. The Vols have used forward J.P. Estrella more often in SEC play after forward Cade Phillips got minutes in November and December. Guard Freddie Dilione V has played a role through SEC play as well. But it was Carr's moment at Kentucky as the group of four continues to chip in when called upon.

LSU has made a jump in coach Matt McMahon's second year

LSU finished at the bottom of the SEC in coach Matt McMahon's first year with a 2-16 mark. The Tigers have already doubled that conference win total, sitting at 4-4 in SEC play.

“Coach McMahon does a really good job," Barnes said. "He’s been successful everywhere he’s been and (has been) able to build his roster."

Barnes praised McMahon's work in the transfer portal after walking into a difficult situation with roster turnover following Will Wade's firing. Vanderbilt transfer Jordan Wright and Tulane transfer Jalen Cook lead the Tigers with 15.5 points per game each.

Tobe Awaka's energy gave the Vols something more at Kentucky

James said Saturday that Tennessee knew it wasn't going to lose at Kentucky after Tobe Awaka was in the middle of a tempers-flaring moment in the second half. The Vols forward grabbed a rebound before Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham swatted at Awaka multiple times, and Wildcats forward Aaron Bradshaw shoved Awaka, who retaliated.

The play resulted in a quadruple-technical, with Vols guard Jordan Gainey getting the fourth, but it also got the Vols fired up.

Awaka received rousing applause from guard Zakai Zeigler and his teammates for the display of emotion. Barnes high-fived Awaka in the huddle, as did associate head coach Justin Gainey.

Score prediction

MARCH: Could Tennessee basketball be NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed? Joe Lunardi has Vols in mix

Tennessee 83, LSU 67: The Vols get back on track nicely at home with a blowout win against LSU.

