Tennessee basketball vs. Kentucky: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC game

Tennessee basketball has its first meeting with Kentucky this season Saturday.

The No. 5 Vols (15-5, 5-2 SEC) face the No. 8 Wildcats (15-5, 5-3) on Saturday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Kentucky can score it, but can it stop opponents from scoring?

Kentucky and coach John Calipari have the nation's No. 10-ranked offense based on adjusted offensive efficiency but is ranked No. 75 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

"They are a really, really explosive basketball team," Vols coach Rick Barnes said. "They present problems. (Calipari) has always a team that would run."

The Wildcats have allowed 87.8 points per game in their five losses and have allowed at least 79 points in all five. They allowed 94 in overtime while losing to Florida on Wednesday and allowed 97 in a loss to Texas A&M in early January.

UK scored at least 84 points in three of its losses, but lost because it couldn't stop an opponent.

"I think it will be a high-level, high-tempo game," Barnes said.

Dalton Knecht and Antonio Reeves will be in the spotlight

Tennessee vs. Kentucky features two of the frontrunners for SEC player of the year in UT's Dalton Knecht and UK's Antonio Reeves.

Knecht, who leads the SEC in scoring with 20.1 points per game, is on a rampage. He has scored at least 25 points in each of the past six games and at least 30 in four those. He is averaging 28.4 points in conference play.

Reeves also has upped his scoring in SEC play, averaging 20.1 points in eight games. He is scoring 19.4 points per game this season.

“I don’t know if you can slow any good scorer down," Barnes said. "You just have to hope he takes more shots than he needs to get what he normally gets.”

Where is Tennessee basketball in the SEC title race?

Tennessee's hopes of a second SEC regular-season title under Barnes took a hit with the loss to South Carolina on Tuesday. The Vols are one of three two-loss teams along with Auburn and South Carolina, while the latter two have six wins to UT's five.

STAR: Untold stories of Dalton Knecht's ascension to Tennessee basketball star, NBA Draft prospect

Alabama is in first place with a 7-1 mark.

UT still has two games against Kentucky, roads games at Alabama and South Carolina, and a home game against Auburn on the schedule.

Score prediction

Tennessee 83, Kentucky 79: Tennessee has the edge because of its defense against the high-scoring Wildcats. It needs a good start in the opening minutes after a lousy one against South Carolina, but here's betting the Vols get that and the good version of Zakai Zeigler.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball vs. Kentucky: Our score prediction is in