Tennessee basketball vs. Illinois: Score prediction, scouting report

Tennessee basketball has its first marquee nonconference game at home Saturday.

The No. 13 Vols (5-3) host No. 18 Illinois (7-1) on Saturday (noon ET, CBS) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in the first game of a home-and-home series.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Josiah-Jordan James is connecting the Tennessee offense

Josiah-Jordan James had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals against George Mason, his latest well-rounded performance in the opening stretch of the season. The fifth-year senior is on a tear offensively, displaying good shot selection and smart play.

Vols coach Rick Barnes called him a connector for the offense and that is when James is playing his best basketball.

"He is an older guy so there is a lot of comfortability on the court," Vols assistant coach Rod Clark said Friday. "He doesn't have many insecurities with his game because he knows who he is. It has been amazing to watch him."

James is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds, both career-high marks. He's also shooting 42.9% from three, another career-best stat.

Illinois is getting a lot of scoring from Terrence Shannon Jr.

Terrence Shannon Jr. dropped 33 points in Illinois' 98-89 win against Florida Atlantic on Tuesday as his high-scoring rampage continued. The senior guard has scored at least 15 points in every game this season and has five games with at least 21 points.

Shannon, who is in his second season with Illinois after transferring from Texas Tech, is averaging 20.3 points and shooting 45.3% on 3-pointers.

"He is playing like an All-American right now," Clark said.

Shannon scored 18 points against Tennessee in its 57-52 overtime loss against Texas Tech at New York's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7, 2021.

Illinois is a stout rebounding team

Illinois is averaging 46.4 rebounds, which ranks second nationally. The Fighting Illini get it done as a team as 6-foot-8 forward Quincy Gerrier is the only player who averages more than 5.8.

Illinois has seven players averaging at least 4.0.

FLASHING: How Cameron Carr made 'one of the best plays' of the year for Tennessee basketball

It's the first one between Tennessee basketball and Illinois

Tennessee and Illinois announced the home-and-home series in December 2022 and are playing the first meeting Saturday. Tennessee is slated to play in Champaign, Illinois, in December 2024.

The teams haven't played against each other since 1988. Tennessee holds a 2-1 all-time record against Illinois, with wins in 1967 and 1985 in Knoxville. UT lost the most recent meeting.

Tennessee basketball score prediction vs Illinois

Tennessee 76, Illinois 69: The Vols add a ranked win to the resume and head into a friendlier December stretch after a thunderous early season schedule tested Tennessee.

