Tennessee basketball vs. Creighton live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Sweet 16 game
DETROIT − Tennessee basketball is in pursuit of the program's first Elite Eight since 2010 and the second in program history.
No. 2-seeded Tennessee (26-8) plays against No. 3 seed Creighton (25-9) on Friday (10:15 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV) in the Sweet 16 of March Madness.
UT is in the Sweet 16 for the third time in nine seasons under coach Rick Barnes, who was hired in April 2015. It reached the same round last season in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but lost to Florida Atlantic.
Vols guard Santiago Vescovi is battling an illness and did not practice Thursday. He is expected to play, according to Barnes.
Tennessee vs Creighton live score updates in Sweet 16 bracket
What channel is Tennessee vs Creighton on today? How to watch, stream live
TV channel: TBS/truTV
Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV
Tennessee will tip off vs. Creighton on TBS/truTV. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV. Announcers for the game are Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Evan Washburn.
Tennessee vs Creighton start time, TV info, location
Start time: Approximately 10:15 p.m. ET
TV info: TBS/truTV
Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
Tennessee vs Creighton preview
Tennessee: The Vols were the SEC regular-season champions and boast the nation's best scoring guard in Dalton Knecht, the Northern Colorado transfer turned SEC player of the year. Zakai Zeigler makes everything go for Tennessee.
Creighton: The Bluejays boast three high-scoring players led by senior wing Baylor Scheierman, who averages 18.3 points and 9.1 rebounds. Guard Trey Alexander and center Ryan Kalkbrenner average more than 17.4 points each.
Tennessee vs Creighton odds, betting line, spread
Spread: Tennessee -3.5
Over/under: 144.5
Moneyline: Tennessee -155
Tennessee vs Creighton prediction, game picks
Tennessee 75, Creighton 71: The Vols are going to have to guard as well as they did against Texas and hit 3-pointers at a much better clip. Tennessee is capable of both things.
Tennessee vs Creighton injury updates
TENNESSEE: Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi is battling an illness. He is expected to play after not practicing Thursday.
CREIGHTON: There are no injuries of note.
Tennessee vs Creighton stats
Tennessee
PPG: 79.1
PPG allowed: 67
FG% 44.3%
3PT%: 33.9%
KenPom ranking: No. 8
Creighton
PPG: 80.6
PPG allowed: 69.5
FG% 48.5%
3PT%: 36.6%
KenPom ranking: No. 11
Tennessee vs Creighton championship odds
Odds according to BetMGM:
TENNESSEE: +1300
CREIGHTON: +2500
Tennessee basketball schedule 2023-24
The past five games of Tennessee's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here
Date
Score
March 6, 2024
Tennessee 66, South Carolina 59
March 9, 2024
Kentucky 85, Tennessee 81
March 15, 2024
Mississippi State 73, Tennessee 56 (SEC Tournament)
March 22, 2024
Tennessee 83, Saint Peter's 49 (NCAA Tournament)
March 24, 2024
Tennessee 62, Texas 58 (NCAA Tournament)
Creighton basketball schedule 2023-24
The past five games of Creighton's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here
Date
Score
March 2, 2024
Creighton 89, Marquette 75
March 9, 2024
Creighton 69, Villanova 67
March 14, 2024
Providence 78, Creighton 73 (Big East Tournament)
March 22, 2024
Creighton 77, Akron 60 (NCAA Tournament)
March 24, 2024
Creighton 86, Oregon 73 in 2 OT (NCAA Tournament)
