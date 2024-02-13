Tennessee basketball vs. Arkansas: Score prediction, scouting report for SEC game

Tennessee basketball is on the road for the second straight game.

The No. 9 Vols (17-6, 7-3 SEC) face Arkansas (12-11, 3-7) on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Can Tennessee basketball get Jonas Aidoo back on track?

Jonas Aidoo dominated in Tennessee's first five games of SEC play, with 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He shot 58.1% in those games and posted three double-doubles.

The junior has slipped to 8.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and shooting 43.9% in the past five games. He averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in Tennessee's three SEC losses.

“He’s finding out now . . . people game-plan and he’s gonna have to take on those game plans and he’s gonna have to want to establish what he wants to do, where he wants to do it," Vols coach Rick Barnes said Tuesday. "That comes with success."

The 6-foot-11 forward has shown he should be one of Tennessee's top three players on a game-by-game basis, but he has not been at that level consistently. The Vols need him to be if they are going to reach their potential.

Aidoo made 36 field goals in the first five SEC games, and has 18 in the past five.

"When you have success, it’s gonna get harder because of the fact that you get a bull's-eye on your back," Barnes said. "You’re game-planned for and it’s probably the first time in some ways from an offensive standpoint that people have really done that to Jonas."

What Rick Barnes said about Arkansas

Barnes praised the way Arkansas coach Eric Musselman improves his teams throughout the season.

"They’re going to fight," Barnes said. "That’s what they do. And again, his teams have always gotten better as the year goes on. We know that they have a great arena, great home crowd. We expect it to be as hard a game as any we played all year.”

Tramon Mark, a transfer guard from Houston, leads the Razorbacks with 17.6 points and is shooting 57.4% from the field. Guard Devo Davis returned after an unexplained three-game absence to play 35 minutes against Georgia on Saturday.

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile has not played since Jan. 24 against Ole Miss.

Tennessee basketball needs a win to stay in the SEC title race

Tennessee is a half-game back of third-place Auburn in the SEC title race, and a game and a half back of Alabama and South Carolina, both of which are 9-2. UT needs to beat Arkansas to stay in the SEC title race, while knowing either Auburn (8-3) or South Carolina will pick up a loss Wednesday when the teams play at Auburn.

Auburn does not have a midweek game.

HOPES: Sizing up Tennessee basketball's SEC championship hopes after Texas A&M loss

Score prediction

Tennessee 83, Arkansas 74: The Vols are back in a matchup with a team that wants to play a high-possession game and UT should be comfortable in that.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball vs. Arkansas score prediction, scouting report