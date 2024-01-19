Tennessee basketball vs Alabama score prediction: Can Vols' Dalton Knecht keep hot streak going?

Tennessee basketball is pitting its elite defense against Alabama's outstanding offense Saturday.

The No. 7 Vols (13-4, 3-1 SEC) host Alabama (12-5, 4-0) on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Dalton Knecht is on an all-time hot streak

Dalton Knecht had 39 points against Florida, stacking another high-scoring game on top of his 36-point outing at Georgia and 28-point performance at Mississippi State.

Knecht, who is averaging 18.5 points, is the first Vol with back-to-back games with at least 35 points since Allan Houston in 1990. He also is the first Vol to score at least 30 points in consecutive games since Chris Lofton in Feb. 2006.

The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 34.3 points while shooting 57.4% from the field and 56.5% on 3-pointers in the past three games.

“He did some things the other night that we know that he is capable of," Vols coach Rick Barnes said of Knecht's 39-point, eight-rebound game against Florida. "He got the on the glass. He had the tip dunk. He is definitely trying too hard and put more effort into the defensive end.”

Alabama offense with Mark Sears is a serious threat

Alabama is ranked No. 1 in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. The Crimson Tide ranked as a top-20 team in adjusted offensive efficiency in each of the prior two seasons.

Alabama leads the SEC with 90.2 points per game, while shooting 49% from the field and 39.7% on 3-pointers.

Guard Mark Sears is the SEC's leading scorer with 19.6 points per game. He is hitting 47.8% of his 3-pointers and ranks second in the conference with 43 made 3-pointers.

"Mark Sears, woo boy, he is playing great basketball," Barnes said. “He can score it. You have to find him early because he can take it and go. He really does a great job of squaring his shoulders to the rim. Finds people. He can score it himself, but he knows that they’ve got those shooters in the corners for the most part. I like the fact that I think puts the ball where it needs to be.”

What Rick Barnes said about Alabama basketball

Barnes' first comment about Alabama was the fact the Crimson Tide has the No. 1 offense in the nation. Then he pivoted to talking about defense under Alabama coach Nate Oats.

FRESHMAN: J.P. Estrella showed he belonged for Tennessee basketball vs. Florida. What's next?

"The thing that has impressed me is they have gotten so much better − like most teams normally do − with their defense," Barnes said. "They are very efficient with that, too. The way they play, as you know, Nate has always done a great job with his team, putting them in the right spots to be effective, be efficient. He has done it with this team.”

Tennessee basketball score prediction vs Alabama

Tennessee 85, Alabama 81: Expect points and more points with two top-25 offenses clashing in Knoxville. Tennessee's defense gives it the edge against Alabama's stupendous offense.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball vs. Alabama: Our score prediction is in