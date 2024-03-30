Tennessee basketball’s all time results against Purdue

No. 2 seed Tennessee (27-8, 14-4 SEC) will play No. 2 seed Purdue (32-4, 17-3 Big Ten) Sunday in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Tipoff between the Vols and Boilermakers is slated for 2:20 p.m. EDT and CBS will televise the contest.

Sunday marks the seventh all time meeting between Tennessee and Purdue. The Boilermakers have won four of the six previous games between the two teams.

Purdue also has a two-game win streak in the series. The Boilermakers defeated Tennessee, 71-67, during the 2023-24 regular-season.

Sunday also marks the second postseason meeting between the two schools. Purdue defeated Tennessee, 99-94 in overtime, during the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee-Purdue all-time results

1980: Tennessee 78, Purdue 69

1981: Purdue 82, Tennessee 68

2009: Purdue 73, Tennessee 72

2017: Tennessee 78, Purdue 75 (OT)

2019: Purdue 99, Tennessee 94 (OT)

2023: Purdue 71, Tennessee 67

