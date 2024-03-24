Tennessee basketball in Sweet 16 thanks to swarming defense vs Texas | Estes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Three rapid observations from Tennessee basketball’s 62-58 victory against Texas on Saturday night in the second round of March Madness:

It wasn’t pretty, but it works

The fact that this had happened before to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament wouldn’t have made it any easier to stomach. A frigid shooting performance was almost fatal again.

Thanks to the Vols defense, it wasn’t this time.

In a sluggish second-round game where far too many shots didn’t fall for the Vols, outstanding effort on the defensive end proved a life raft. It allowed them to survive the type of offensive blackout that had ended previous seasons for Rick Barnes’ Tennessee teams.

On Saturday, the Vols shot 33.8% from the field. They missed their first 11 attempts from 3-point range – and 20 of their first 21. Dalton Knecht had a team-high 16 points but was 5-of-18 and 1-of-8 from long range. Zakai Zeigler was also 1-of-8 from 3-point range.

They couldn't do enough offensively down the stretch to extend a 28-19 halftime lead, leaving them vulnerable late.

And yet, the Vols made late foul shots and somehow never trailed in the second half as a Longhorns rally fell short in the final moments.

The difference in the game was that Tennessee, despite its offensive woes, forced 17 Texas turnovers and limited the Longhorns to a 36.4% shooting percentage.

The Vols swarmed and frustrated the Longhorns from the jump. At the 11:38 mark of the first half, Texas had six turnovers and had only attempted seven field goals. (Tennessee had taken 14 by that point). By halftime, the Longhorns had 11 turnovers and were shooting only 30.8%.

It was an ugly game, but Tennessee survived it to move into the NCAA Sweet 16 for the second season in a row.

Akawa makes an impact

During the first half, only one Tennessee player scored more than four points. Surprisingly, it was sophomore big man Tobe Awaka.

In six active minutes off the bench before halftime, Awaka made his impact felt, scoring eight points and grabbing four rebounds. But Awaka did something else in those six minutes: He picked up three fouls, the last of which was an over-the-back call while going for an offensive rebound.

And that’s why Awaka only played six minutes in the opening half.

Fighting foul trouble into the second half, Awaka still finished with 10 points. Only Knecht and Jonas Aidoo (11) had more on Tennessee’s team.

A quick thought on Barnes and Texas

Had you heard? Barnes used to coach at Texas!

That storyline was sure to be beaten to a pulp with this second-round rematch. Yet for those who closely follow these two programs, it wasn’t a fresh angle. They’d already played the past two seasons.

This meeting was different, clearly. Much more intense, more physical, more pressure-packed.

RICK BARNES: Rick Barnes' Texas Longhorns tenure, revisited: Basketball coach's record, results and more

I’ll say this from being around it the past couple of days: I believe Barnes when he said that he’d have much rather played someone else at this stage of the NCAA Tournament. Prior to the Vols’ media availability Friday, Barnes ran across Texas coach Rodney Terry – his former long-time assistant – outside the locker room. The two shared a friendly greeting, with Barnes ribbing Terry for his stylish glasses.

That was a nice pregame moment. You don’t always get those in this tournament.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee basketball in Sweet 16 thanks to swarming defense vs Texas