Tennessee basketball smashes Alabama, shuts down nation's top-ranked offense

Tennessee basketball had already spent the first 38 minutes Saturday disrupting and destroying Alabama's top-ranked offense when Jonas Aidoo decided to put one more mark on the bludgeoning.

The Vols forward trailed Alabama guard Mark Sears to the rim, smashing the shot attempt into the ground because smashing Alabama into the ground is what Tennessee did from start to finish.

Tennessee pitted its elite defense against an elite offense and walked off the court at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center with the better unit. The Vols rocked Alabama 91-71 with punishing defense, holding the Crimson Tide to a season low in points and forcing a season-high 22 turnovers.

Dalton Knecht led the No. 7 Vols ( 14-4, 4-1 SEC) with 25 points. Aidoo added 19 points and four blocks, while Jordan Gainey shattered a recent slump with 15 points against Alabama (12-6, 4-1).

Jordan Gainey got it rolling again

Gainey burst out of a difficult start to SEC play in timely and top fashion. The junior hit three first-half 3-pointers and had 13 points before halftime.

The USC Upstate transfer had not scored in the past three games and was 1-for-9 on 3-pointers through four games in SEC play. He looked more like the player that scored in double-figures in six of UT's first seven games Saturday.

He played huge first-half minutes after Santiago Vescovi picked up his second foul with 8:06 before halftime.

Mark Sears was not an issue for Tennessee's defense, Jahmai Mashack

Sears entered averaging 20.8 points in SEC play. The Vols gave Sears a brutal time in Knoxville on his way to 22 points, the majority of which came when the game was well-decided and the Vols led by 20-plus points. He had seven points at the free-throw line.

Sears, the SEC's leading scorer, had one first-half field goal in the halfcourt. The Vols forced Sears into bad 3-pointers and rough possessions, leading to a bunch of turnovers and a frustration foul in the second half. He finished with a career-high seven turnovers.

Dalton Knecht was Dalton Knecht

Knecht picked up where he left off against Mississippi State, Georgia and Florida. He had 19 first-half points, his sixth consecutive half with at least 16 points.

FRESHMAN: J.P. Estrella showed he belonged for Tennessee basketball vs. Florida. What's next?

Knecht has four consecutive games with at least 25 points. He is the first Vol in at least 20 seasons with such a streak.

Up next

Tennessee has a week off before playing at Vanderbilt on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball dominates Alabama, silencing top-ranked offense