Tennessee basketball sleepily handles Tarleton State to head into holiday break 9-3

Tennessee basketball looked like a team that needed an 11-day break between games Thursday.

It is about to get exactly that.

The Vols played a crisp first half and a sleepy second half against Tarleton State, dilly-dallying a tad too much for coach Rick Barnes' comfort in a slight flashback to a win against Georgia Southern nine days prior.

Tennessee finally stirred enough to close out the Texans with stern defense in the final five minutes, winning 65-46 at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Zakai Zeigler led the No. 7 Vols (9-3) with 13 points, while Santiago Vescovi had 12. He hit a pair of free throws and drew a charge at midcourt with 4:19 to play that quelled the final push from Tarleton State (8-4). Josiah-Jordan James had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Tennessee was frosty offensively in the second half

Tennessee made two field goals in the first 9:27 of the second half. It made two more in the next 6:18.

The Vols had a horrendous offensive half against the Texans, tallying nine points in 13:50. Tarleton State did little to take advantage with its own offensive issues against the fesity Tennessee defense.

Tarleton State never got within a single possession, trimming the lead to six twice. The Vols buckled down defensively late, forcing turnovers and holding the Texans to two points in the final 4:27.

Dalton Knecht struggled again

Dalton Knecht scored in double-digits in his first nine games for Tennessee, including three games with at least 20 points.

He had another tough performance against Tarleton State, his third straight. The Northern Colorado transfer had six points after scoring two against N.C. State on Saturday and seven against Georgia Southern on Dec. 12.

There was good 3-point shooting and bad 3-point shooting

Tennessee broke away in the first half with a 15-2 run that featured three 3-pointers, including back-to-back threes from Zeigler and Vescovi. It made six in the first half, knocking down more than half of its attempts.

HALL OF FAME: Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes nominated for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

The second half was a stark switch. The Vols hit 1-for-9 on 3-pointers to begin the second half before James hit one.

Up next

Tennessee has a lengthy holiday break before hosting Norfolk State on Jan. 2 (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network) in its final nonconference game.

