Tennessee basketball shows interest in Wofford transfer BJ Mack

The end of the college basketball season is approaching and players are beginning to enter the transfer portal looking for new opportunities.

Wofford forward BJ Mack announced his entry into the transfer portal on Monday. He will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward originally committed to South Florida and transferred to Wofford after his freshman season.

The Vols have reached out to Mack and expressed interest in the graduate transfer. Mack has been contacted by over 20 different programs, including Arkansas, UCLA, LSU, Seton Hall and Texas A&M.

During the 2022-23 season at Wofford, Mack averaged 16.6 points per game and earned first-team All-Conference honors. In 2021, Mack earned second-team All-Conference honors and led the Terriers in 3-point shooting (44.8 percent).

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire