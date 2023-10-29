Tennessee basketball score vs. Michigan State in charity exhibition

EAST LANSING, Mich. − Tennessee basketball is making its debut for the 2023-24 season at Michigan State.

The No. 4 Vols face the No. 9 Spartans on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network) in a charity exhibition game at the Breslin Student Events Center. All proceeds from the game will be donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund to provide financial resources to the relief efforts from the devastating Maui wildfires.

Michigan State and Tennessee have made many appearances in the Maui Invitational, which UT will play in in late November. The tournament was moved to Honolulu after the wildfires in August. The exhibition was originally scheduled as a secret scrimmage, but Vols coach Rick Barnes and Spartans coach Tom Izzo opted to make it an exhibition to raise money for charity.

The Vols and Spartans both reached the Sweet 16 last season in the East Regional before bowing out. It was Tennessee's second Sweet 16 under Barnes.

Tennessee basketball live score vs. Michigan State in charity exhibition

