Tennessee basketball has its final exhibition against Lenoir-Rhyne on Tuesday.

The No. 9 Vols host Lenoir-Rhyne at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center at 6:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network+).

Tennessee will be without Santiago Vescovi, who is in Uruguay tending to a family matter. Guard Zakai Zeigler, who did not play at Michigan State, could make his debut as the Vols gear up for the regular season.

Tennessee played its first exhibition Sunday at Michigan State, beating the No. 4 Spartans 89-88 on a Jordan Gainey free throw with 1.9 seconds to play. Dalton Knecht, a Northern Colorado transfer, scored 28 points for Tennessee. Gainey had 20, including the final point to seal the win.

The Vols open the season on Nov. 6 against Tennessee Tech before traveling to Wisconsin for an early season matchup with the Badgers.

Tennessee basketball score vs. Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition

