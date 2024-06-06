Tennessee basketball schedules Louisville home-and-home starting in 2024-25 season

Tennessee basketball and Louisville announced a home-and-home series Thursday that starts this season.

The Vols will play at Louisville on Nov. 9 and the Cardinals will play at Tennessee on Dec. 16, 2025. The Cardinals are led by first-year coach Pat Kelsey, who was hired from College of Charleston.

Louisville is the fifth power-conference game that has been announced as part of Tennessee's schedule. It will add another with the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Tennessee has an 8-12 record in program history against Louisville. The Vols won the most recent meeting against the Cardinals 92-81 in November 2018 in a neutral-site game in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center. Tennessee has a 5-5 record at Louisville. It has not won at Louisville since Feb. 16, 1922. It has lost five straight games on the road against the Cardinals, including an 85-62 loss in Feb. 2005.

The Vols also have a nonconference game scheduled for December at Illinois as part of a home-and-home agreement. A date has not been announced. UT beat Illinois last season in Knoxville 86-79.

UT also will face Miami at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic in December.

UT is playing in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship for its holiday tournament in November. Tennessee is one of four teams in the field that includes Baylor, St. John's and Virginia. It will play two games in the tournament.

The SEC announced conference opponents in May. Dates will be announced at a later date.

Tennessee will play home-and-homes with Kentucky, Florida and Vanderbilt with UK and Vanderbilt as permanent double-play opponents. The Vols will also host Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina. They’ll play road games at Texas, Oklahoma, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Tennessee basketball home-and-home history under coach Rick Barnes

Louisville is the latest home-and-home series set up during coach Rick Barnes' tenure, which is entering an 11th season. It is the fourth with an ACC team.

UT played Georgia Tech four times between November 2015 and November 2018. It played Wake Forest in December 2017 at UT and December 2018. It played North Carolina in December 2016 at UNC and December 2017 at UT.

The Vols played Arizona in Knoxville in December 2021 and in Tucson in December 2022. They played Wisconsin at UT in December 2019 before completing the two-game agreement in November 2023.

Tennessee also had had home-and-home series with Cincinnati and Memphis. It played a pair of neutral-site games against Gonzaga in Seattle and Nashville in December 2015 and December 2016, respectively.

