Tennessee basketball roaring into preseason with guard depth, senior leadership

Tennessee basketball is a week into preseason practices before coach Rick Barnes' ninth season.

The Vols, who open the season against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6, have some familiar faces and some extremely familiar faces as well as a bevy of newcomers.

Here are key takeaways from UT's media day Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi back for more

Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi are back for one final year as a fifth-year seniors and it is great news for Tennessee. Barnes lauded the pair as "great mentors" for UT's freshmen and transfers.

"We have four, five or six new guys that are out there at a time that we're trying to get 'em to understand what it's going to take to win at this level," Barnes said.

James and Vescovi are aiding in that process, while also entering a season differently. Vescovi spent more time in Knoxville in the summer than he had previously, while James had a healthy offseason throughout his career. But is it the leadership element that Barnes is most pleased about with the pair of veterans as the Vols blend a roster.

Vols down a trio in practices

Tennessee was without three scholarship players Tuesday.

Forward Tobe Awaka has missed recent practices while in concussion protocol. Forward J.P. Estrella has missed a couple weeks with a fractured finger. He is expected back in mid-October.

Guard D.J. Jefferson is not practicing "due to the fact that he hasn’t lived up to what we want him to do in all facets of the program," Barnes said.

Guard Zakai Zeigler, who continues to work back from ACL surgery in March, is going through portions of practices.

Tennessee exploring options at the four

Barnes stressed the Vols have more depth on the perimeter than they have had in his previous eight seasons. With that, UT is likely to play many four-guard lineups. James is the first possibility at the four spot in a four-guard, one-big lineup.

Tennessee has also been using Jahmai Mashack at the spot and Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht is learning it.

"They've gotta understand what we're trying to get done out there and, and get comfortable with the movement patterns that we want both offensively and defensively," Barnes said.

Cade Phillips turning heads

Cade Phillips missed most of the offseason following right shoulder surgery, but has gotten in the mix in the past month. The freshman has surprised while getting more opportunity with Estrella sidelined.

"He's understanding what we want to do offensively," Barnes said. "He's picked it up quicker than we thought."

The 6-foot-9, 197-pound Phillips impressed with his rebounding ability in Tennessee's scrimmage last week. Barnes said Phillips had at least nine rebounds and believed he was the leading rebounder.

Phillips was a three-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite.

The point guard possibilities

Tennessee ran into a problem after Zeigler went down with a torn ACL. Zeigler was the primary ballhander on a team that was exceptionally thin at point guard. It turned to Mashack and Vescovi.

"After Zakai got hurt last year, I think we noticed how much he had gone from being a guy that just scored when he got here to how he became such a good distributor," Barnes said.

The Vols have heralded redshirt freshman Freddie Dilione as a point guard. They also added Jordan Gainey as a transfer who can play point guard. He did so at USC Upstate.

Barnes hasn't stated that Zeigler will be ready when Tennessee opens the season, but has not ruled out the possibility.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball media day takeaways: Point guards and seniors