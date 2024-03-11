Tennessee basketball ranked top five in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The 2023-24 college basketball regular-season has concluded.

The Southeastern Conference Tournament will take place Wednesday-Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee (24-7, 14-4 SEC) had SEC regular-season home games against Alabama (W, 91-71), Auburn (W, 92-84), Florida (W, 85-66), Kentucky (L, 85-81), LSU (W, 88-68), Ole Miss (W, 90-64), South Carolina (L, 63-59), Texas A&M (W, 86-51) and Vanderbilt (W, 88-53).

Tennessee’s regular-season road schedule in SEC play consisted of games at Alabama (W, 81-74), Arkansas (W, 92-63), Georgia (W, 85-79), Kentucky (W, 103-92), Mississippi State (L, 77-72), Missouri (W, 72-67), South Carolina (W, 66-59), Texas A&M (L, 85-69) and Vanderbilt (W, 75-62).

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday ahead of the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the latest top 25 poll. The entire USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll can be viewed here.

