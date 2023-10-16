Advertisement
Tennessee basketball ranked top 10 in preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Tennessee will open its 2023-24 men’s basketball season versus Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6.

The Vols will play two exhibition contests before opening regular-season play.

Tennessee travels to Michigan State on Oct. 29 and will host Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 31

The 2023-24 preseason USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday. The Vols are ranked in the top 10.

Rank

Team

Points

1

Kansas Jayhawks

785 (23)

2

Purdue Boilermakers

742 (5)

3

Duke Blue Devils

716 (3)

4

Michigan State Spartans

667

5

UConn Huskies

626 (1)

6

Houston Cougars

615

7

Marquette Golden Eagles

614

8

Creighton Bluejays

552

9

Florida Atlantic Owls

548

10

Tennessee Volunteers

496

11

Arizona Wildcats

449

12

Gonzaga Bulldogs

407

13

Miami Hurricanes

390

14

Arkansas Razorbacks

315

15

San Diego State Aztecs

277

16

Kentucky Wildcats

261

17

Baylor Bears

258

18

Texas Longhorns

251

19

Texas A&M Aggies

231

20

Villanova Wildcats

217

21

North Carolina Tar Heels

197

22

USC Trojans

176

23

Saint Mary’s Gaels

147

24

Alabama Crimson Tide

142

25

UCLA Bruins

52

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 45; Wisconsin 43; Maryland 29; TCU 26; Colorado 21; Xavier 17; Ohio State 16; Virginia 13; St. John’s 13; Kansas State 8; Indiana 7; Washington 5; Florida 5; Auburn 5; Missouri 4; Oregon 3; Memphis 3; Mississippi State 2; Iowa State 2; Yale 1; Boise State 1

