Tennessee basketball ranked top 10 in preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Tennessee will open its 2023-24 men’s basketball season versus Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6.

The Vols will play two exhibition contests before opening regular-season play.

Tennessee travels to Michigan State on Oct. 29 and will host Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 31

The 2023-24 preseason USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday. The Vols are ranked in the top 10.

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 45; Wisconsin 43; Maryland 29; TCU 26; Colorado 21; Xavier 17; Ohio State 16; Virginia 13; St. John’s 13; Kansas State 8; Indiana 7; Washington 5; Florida 5; Auburn 5; Missouri 4; Oregon 3; Memphis 3; Mississippi State 2; Iowa State 2; Yale 1; Boise State 1

