Tennessee basketball ranked top 10 in preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Tennessee will open its 2023-24 men’s basketball season versus Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6.
The Vols will play two exhibition contests before opening regular-season play.
Tennessee travels to Michigan State on Oct. 29 and will host Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 31
The 2023-24 preseason USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll was released on Monday. The Vols are ranked in the top 10.
Rank
Team
Points
1
785 (23)
2
742 (5)
3
716 (3)
4
667
5
626 (1)
6
615
7
614
8
552
9
548
10
496
11
449
12
407
13
Miami Hurricanes
390
14
315
15
277
16
261
17
258
18
251
19
231
20
217
21
197
22
176
23
Saint Mary’s Gaels
147
24
142
25
52
Others Receiving Votes
Illinois 45; Wisconsin 43; Maryland 29; TCU 26; Colorado 21; Xavier 17; Ohio State 16; Virginia 13; St. John’s 13; Kansas State 8; Indiana 7; Washington 5; Florida 5; Auburn 5; Missouri 4; Oregon 3; Memphis 3; Mississippi State 2; Iowa State 2; Yale 1; Boise State 1
