Tennessee basketball ranked No. 6 overall in March Madness Bracket Preview Show on CBS

Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee basketball is ranked No. 6, according to the "March Madness Bracket Preview Show" on CBS. That slots the Vols as a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

"I look at this and I like Tennessee," CBS analyst and former Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "I am thinking this is a little bit of an eye-test by the committee because they could be a Final Four team. They are rated high here."

Purdue was the No. 1 overall seed followed by UConn, Houston and Arizona. North Carolina was the No. 5 overall seed followed by the Vols, Marquette and Kansas. The bracket preview put UT in the Midwest Region in Detroit with Purdue as the top seed, Baylor as the No. 3 seed and San Diego State as the No. 4 seed.

“Tennessee is definitely strong and we will continue to look at them through this process,” said Charles McClelland, the chairperson of the Division I Men's Basketball Committee

Selection Sunday is March 17.

Tennessee was ranked No. 11 in the initial rankings in 2022. It landed as a No. 3 seed. The Vols were the No. 9 seed in the primary rankings in 2023 and were a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee has made five straight NCAA Tournaments. It has never been lower than a No. 5 seed in those appearances.

What is Tennessee basketball's NCAA Tournament resume?

Tennessee has a 4-5 record in Quad 1 games, a 6-1 record in Quad 2 games and a combined 8-0 record in Quad 3 and Quad 4 games.

Tennessee has a pair of standout road wins at Wisconsin in November and at Kentucky in February. UT also topped Alabama by 20 in January and beat Illinois in December for a pair of strong wins. The Vols also hold victories against Syracuse and N.C. State in neutral-site matchups.

UT has five Quad 1 losses to Kansas, Purdue, North Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The first three are all projected top seeds in the NCAA Tournament, and MSU and Texas A&M are projected to get in. It also has a Quad 2 loss to South Carolina.

Where Tennessee basketball is in NCAA Tournament projections

Tennessee is widely projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Vols as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional, which runs through Detroit. He has UT facing No. 15 seed Colgate. No. 7 Colorado State and No. 10 TCU are a potential second-round opponent in the Charlotte opening weekend.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm likewise has Tennessee as a No. 2 seed in Boston's East Regional, but against No. 15 Oakland. Either No. 7 Florida Atlantic or No. 10 Virginia would be a second-round opponent if UT advances. Palm has UT opening in Memphis.

