Tennessee basketball rallies at Alabama to take over first place in SEC

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − Hello, first place.

Tennessee basketball turned to its tried-and-true method: The Vols' merciless defense carried the load until timely, veteran shooting in the final minutes was enough. The Vols are a game up on Alabama with two games to play after an 81-74 win at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday.

Zakai Zeigler led No. 4 Tennessee (23-6, 13-3 SEC) with 18 points and Josiah-Jordan James had an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double against No. 13 Alabama (20-9, 12-4).

UT held Alabama and its nation-leading offense below 80 points for the second time this season.

Jahmai Mashack was a difference-maker

Mashack has earned his keep for his defense and was on the court for it Saturday. Then he threw in massive offensive plays. He hit a corner 3-pointer to give Tennessee a 63-62 lead in the second half.

The junior stole the ball on the next Alabama possession, which set up a Jonas Aidoo score in transition. Mashack bullied his way through Alabama guard Aaron Estrada for a 67-64 lead.

Mashack finished with eight points and six rebounds. He hit a corner 3-pointer in the first half.

Dalton Knecht struggled for the first time in a long time

Dalton Knecht had one of his most difficult offensive performances in SEC play Saturday. The Vols star and likely SEC player of the year battled some foul trouble, but had an off shooting game. He hit a critical jumper with 2:30 to play, taking the ball in the midrange and dribbling into a shot.

Knecht's lowest-scoring game in SEC play was eight against Ole Miss on Jan. 6.

The Vols endured a long offensive dry spell

Tennessee took a 10-point lead on a Josiah-Jordan James 3-pointer with 3:47 left in the first half. The Vols missed their next seven shots and got 3-point happy, taking six 3-pointers in the stretch.

Alabama finished the half well, blitzing the Vols with a 12-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers.

UT endured a 3-for-23 shooting stretch that featured 10 straight missed shots twice with three 3-pointers in the middle.

Up next

Tennessee plays at South Carolina (24-5, 12-4) on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

