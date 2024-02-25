Tennessee basketball pounds Texas A&M, tied for first place in SEC

Jonas Aidoo barreled down the lane and it was a done deal.

The Tennessee basketball forward slammed the ball over Texas A&M forward Wildens Leveque, who offered a firm but fruitless block attempt. Aidoo let Leveque know what he had done the whole way down the court until an official motioned for him to cool it.

The Vols were feeling themselves and they should have been, holding a 15-point lead that was only going to grow.

Tennessee pummeled Texas A&M 86-51 on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, moving into a first-place tie in the SEC and notching coach Rick Barnes the 800th win of his career.

Dalton Knecht had 24 points to lead No. 5 Tennessee (21-6, 11-3 SEC), which is tied with Alabama for first in the SEC. Aidoo had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Zakai Zeigler controlled the game throughout with a career-high 14 assists and career-high nine rebounds along with nine points.

Jonas Aidoo dominated Texas A&M

Aidoo had six points and five rebounds for Tennessee in its 85-69 loss at Texas A&M on Feb. 10. The junior was a totally different force Saturday.

Aidoo topped his production in College Station before halftime, scoring 10 points and grabbing seven rebounds. He kept it going early in the second half. Aidoo was 9-for-14 shooting and finished with six offensive rebounds, three blocks.

Tennessee outdid one of the nation's best rebounding teams

Texas A&M (15-12, 6-8) entered as one of the nation's top rebounding teams − and having handled UT 43-35 on the glass in the first meeting.

The Vols crushed the Aggies in impressive fashion, outrebounding Texas A&M 50-33.

The Vols closed the first half wonderfully

Santiago Vescovi canned a corner 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer. His shot gave the Vols a 37-27 lead and capped a tremendous close to the first half.

Texas A&M guard Jace Carter tied it 24-24 with a 3-pointer at the 4:36 mark. Tennessee scored the next six points. Aggies guard Tyrece Radford converted a three-point play for the only Texas A&M points in the final 4:36.

Tennessee scored seven points in the final 1:07 before halftime.

Up next

Tennessee hosts Auburn on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

