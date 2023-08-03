Tennessee basketball players change F1 tire at Ferrari Museum in Italy
Tennessee basketball visited the Ferrari Museum on Thursday in Italy.
The NFL returns Thursday, in preseason form.
First-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba creates a triumvirate of receivers for Seattle that should rival that of any club.
USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan doggedly defended the team's mentality at a Thursday news conference.
New Mexico State’s program was shut down early last season and Greg Heiar was fired after hazing allegations and a deadly shooting.
Howley was an integral part of the early success of the Cowboys in the 1960s. He remains the only player from the losing team to win Super Bowl MVP.
Sandhagen was originally supposed to fight Umar Nurmagomedov, but he had no problem when Rob Font stepped in after Nurmagomedov pulled out. He's familiar with the style, he said, and will be able to adapt quickly.
Aaron Blom is one of seven college athletes in the state of Iowa to be accused of making illegal bets.
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
With Bronny James recovering from a sudden cardiac arrest, here's what sports cardiologists can explain about the health condition — and how realistic a return to the court could be.
Before taking off on its traditional summer break, F1 descends into the Ardennes Forest and the idyllic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix.
There are questions about how successful the Commanders will be on the field this season, but it didn't take long for team owner Josh Harris to get his first win off it, one that was easy to claim.
It's almost time for the NFL preseason to begin. Here's how to stream every football game.
Saddled with tumult and desperate for a win, the Norwegians banded together and showed how capable they can be with their backs against the wall.
The radio hosts reportedly called a female sportscaster "Barbie" and thought she was a cheerleader.
The Jets needed to make a big move at QB.
The Mets officially started selling this week by trading their closer.
NASCAR's Xfinity Series will move to over-the-air TV for all events starting in two years.
The Pac-12 is now down to nine members following the departure of Colorado to the Big 12.
Contreras is day-to-day with a scalp laceration after taking a backswing to the head.
The USWNT has seen good ratings two matches into the 2023 Women's World Cup.