Tennessee basketball players to attend SEC spring meetings

Two Tennessee basketball players were selected to participate in the SEC spring meetings next week.

Tamari Key and Jahmai Mashack will attend the league meetings, which begin May 28 and will be held in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Key completed her final season with the Lady Vols and is attending the meetings for a second consecutive year.

Student-athletes will attend a series of meetings throughout the week. They will share perspectives and offer input on issues that impact their college experiences.

Key and Mashack are two of seven student-athletes scheduled to attend the meetings. All student-athletes are members of the SEC’s Student-Athletes Leadership Councils or the conference’s Advisory Council.

