Tennessee basketball to play in Bahamas for 2024 holiday tournament

Tennessee basketball will play in the 2024 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

UT is one of four teams in the field that includes Baylor, St. John's and Virginia. The tournament will be played at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center. The schedule and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Vols won the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2022, its season appearance in the Bahamas tournament under Barnes. UT beat Kansas to win the title in 2022 and finished third in the 2017 tournament.

Tennessee played in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, in November 2021. It lost to Villanova and beat North Carolina.

Tennessee was slated to be in the Charleston Classic in 2020, but the tournament was dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAUI: Tennessee basketball vs Syracuse in Maui Invitational: Scouting report, score prediction

UT played in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, in the 2019 season.

The Vols twice played in New York during Barnes' tenure in holiday tournaments. They played in the Barclays Classic in Barnes' first season in 2015 and were in the NIT Season Tip-Off in 2018.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball to play in 2024 Baha Mar tournament in Bahamas