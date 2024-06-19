Tennessee basketball offers 2026 center Ethan Taylor

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 center prospect Ethan Taylor.

“After a great conversation with Rod Clark, I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Taylor said.

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound four-star power center prospect is from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Shawnee, Kansas.

Taylor ranks as the No. 54 prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 6 center and No. 1 player in Kansas, according to 247Sports.

Taylor has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Missouri State and Missouri-Kansas City, who first offered him on April 6.

Center DeWayne Brown is Tennessee’s only commitment in its 2025 recruiting class.

