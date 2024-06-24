Tennessee basketball offers 2025 shooting guard Adrien Stevens

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 shooting guard prospect Adrien Stevens.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Stevens said.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound four-star shooting guard prospect is from Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Stevens ranks as the No. 123 prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 18 shooting guard and No. 4 player in Maryland, according to 247Sports.

Stevens has scholarship offers from West Virginia, Mississippi State, Stanford, Notre Dame, Virginia, Villanova, Marquette, Xavier, Pittsburgh, Saint Joseph’s, Butler, NJIT, Albany, Loyola Maryland, Towson, Maryland, Penn State, Providence, George Mason, Rhode Island and Virginia Tech.

Center DeWayne Brown is Tennessee’s only commitment in its 2025 recruiting class.

Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Tennessee! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me! #GoVols pic.twitter.com/5xFNfEK3Xd — Adrien Stevens (@AdrienStevens3) June 23, 2024

