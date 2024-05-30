Tennessee basketball offers 2025 power forward Nikolas Khamenia

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 power forward prospect Nikolas Khamenia.

“Excited to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Khamenia said.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound four-star power forward prospect is from Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, California.

Khamenia ranks as the No. 36 prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 9 power forward and No. 3 player in California, according to 247Sports.

Khamenia has scholarship offers from Tennessee, North Carolina, St. John’s, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Illinois, UNLV, Gonzaga, Iowa, Kansas, UCLA, Stanford, Southern Utah and Nebraska.

Center DeWayne Brown is Tennessee’s only commitment in its 2025 recruiting class.

