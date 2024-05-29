Tennessee basketball offers 2025 point guard Keyshuan Tillery

Rick Barnes and Tennessee’s basketball coaching staff are continuing to recruit future Vols on the recruiting trail. The Vols offered a scholarship to 2025 point guard prospect Keyshuan Tillery.

“I am blessed and excited to say that I’ve received an offer from coach (Rod) Clark and the University of Tennessee,” Tillery said.

The 6-foot, 184-pound point guard is from New Hampton School in New Hampton, New Hampshire.

Tillery ranks as the No. 136 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 25 point guard and No. 3 player in New Hampshire, according to 247Sports.

Tillery has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Georgetown, Iowa, DePaul, Rutgers, Syracuse, Northwestern, Hampton, Bryant, North Carolina A&T, Georgia Tech, Temple, Washington, Wyoming, St. Bonaventure, Albany and UMBC.

I am Blessed and excited to say that I’ve received an offer from Coach Clark and the University of Tennessee 🧡🤍!!#goVols @NewHamptonHoops @TheCityRocks pic.twitter.com/I8uf5ESF4U — Keyshuan Tillery (@Khoop111) May 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire