Tennessee basketball offers 2025 combo guard Isaiah Denis

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 combo guard prospect Isaiah Denis.

“After a great conversation with coach (Rick) Barnes and coach (Justin) Gainey, I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Denis said.

The 6-foot-5, 165-pound four-star combo guard prospect is from Davidson Day School in Davidson, North Carolina.

Denis ranks as the No. 76 prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 14 combo guard and No. 3 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports.

Khamenia has scholarship offers from Tennessee, UNC Greensboro, High Point, Georgia State, Arizona State, Indiana State, Radford, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Florida, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Ohio State, LSU, California, Virginia, Kansas, Michigan and Clemson.

Center DeWayne Brown is Tennessee’s only commitment in its 2025 recruiting class.

after a great conversation with Coach Barnes and Coach Gainey I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University of Tennessee!! #Govols 🧡🤍 #RockyTop pic.twitter.com/ll1s2vHWrc — Isaiah Denis (@Isaiah_Denis2) June 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire