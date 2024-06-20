Tennessee basketball offers 2025 combo guard Acaden Lewis

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2025 combo guard prospect Acaden Lewis.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Lewis said.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound four-star combo guard prospect is from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.

Lewis ranks as the No. 49 prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 9 combo guard and No. 2 player in Washington, D.C., according to 247Sports.

Lewis has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Maryland, Florida State, Virginia, Penn State, Bryant, Norfolk State, Brown, Providence, Nebraska, George Mason, St. John’s, Kentucky, Missouri, UConn, Cincinnati, Indiana, Auburn, North Carolina, Miami, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, West Virginia, Syracuse, Villanova, Georgetown, Virginia Tech, George Washington, Howard, Vanderbilt and Oregon.

Center DeWayne Brown is Tennessee’s only commitment in its 2025 recruiting class.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee #GoVols pic.twitter.com/LNx6f8LpST — Acaden Lewis (@AcadenLewis) June 12, 2024

