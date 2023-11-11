Tennessee basketball notches stout road win at Wisconsin behind Dalton Knecht

MADISON, Wis. − Dalton Knecht was having a frustrating go in the middle of another tremendous night Friday.

Then the Tennessee basketball guard changed it with a single dribble. He crossed over in the corner, sending Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore stumbling to open a path on the baseline. Knecht took it, hitting a contested layup with a foul for a three-point play to crush Wisconsin's hopes on an early season upset.

Knecht had 24 points as No. 10 Tennessee held off the Badgers' relentless second-half push to win 80-70 at Kohl Center.

The senior's three-point play doubled UT's lead from three to six and Wisconsin didn't get within a single possession again. Knecht had a pair of field goals late in the shot clock in the final 1:54.

Josiah-Jordan James had 14 points for Tennessee (2-0), which got 10 from Jordan Gainey and Jonas Aidoo. A.J. Storr led the Badgers (1-1) with 17 points.

Dalton Knecht looks like the best player on the floor every night

Knecht, who transferred from Northern Colorado, has proven himself indispensable for Tennessee in its exhibitions and first two regular-season games.

He had 14 first-half points on six field-goal attempts. He finished with 24 points on 15 field-goal attempts and was 7-for-9 at the free-throw line. He settled Tennessee in offensively after a pair of rocky stretches early, backing down to create shots and points.

Knecht made a layup on a step-through early in the second half before he went without a field goal for more than 10 minutes. He broke his drought with the baseline drive that set Tennessee back on course.

Wisconsin crushed the Tennessee defense at the rim

Storr dashed down the baseline and dunked in the first half, a theme for the Badgers against the Vols.

Wisconsin's first 18 points from the field in the second half were either in the paint or on layups as the Badgers thrashed UT's interior defense. Wisconsin did not make a field goal outside the paint until Max Klesmit hit a 3-pointer at the 4:29 mark of the second half.

Tennessee had a 42-32 edge in points in the paint.

Tobe Awaka made essential second-half plays

Storr bolted toward an open rim in a 3-point game, but Awaka blocked the shot as he left his feet. It started a tremendous final stretch for Tobe Awaka.

RECRUITING: Overbooked flights and Rick Barnes FaceTime calls: How Tennessee basketball landed transfer class

The sophomore forward had a putback to push Tennessee's leads to 59-54. He made a turnaround jumper then. a second-chance layup after rebounding his own miss on the next possession for a 66-58 lead with 6:18 to play.

Next on Tennessee basketball schedule

Tennessee hosts Wofford on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+).

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dalton Knecht powers Tennessee basketball past Wisconsin for stout win