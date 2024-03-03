Tennessee basketball moves up to No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament with Alabama win

Tennessee basketball moved up to a No. 1 seed Sunday in the NCAA Tournament projections after its win against Alabama on Saturday.

CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm tabbed the Vols as the top seed in the Los Angeles West Regional following its 81-74 win against the Crimson Tide. UT has been widely projected as a No. 2 seed prior to Saturday.

UT has never been a No. 1 seed in program history.

No. 4 Tennessee (23-6, 13-3 SEC) notched its third massive road win by downing the No. 13 Crimson Tide. UT also prevailed at Wisconsin in November and Kentucky in February.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi said on X, formerly known as Twitter, prior to UT beating Alabama that a win wouldn't move the Vols to a No. 1 seed but would keep the possibility in play.

Tennessee basketball's NCAA Tournament résumé

Tennessee moved to 6-5 in Quad 1 games with its win against Auburn and Alabama in back-to-back games. It has two more Quad 1 opportunities by closing the regular season at South Carolina and against Kentucky.

UT topped Alabama by 20 in January and beat Illinois in December for a pair of strong wins. The Vols also hold victories against Syracuse and N.C. State in neutral-site matchups.

UT has five Quad 1 losses to Kansas, Purdue, North Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The first three are all projected top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. MSU and Texas A&M is projected to get in. UT also has a Quad 2 loss to South Carolina.

Tennessee basketball's NCAA Tournament history under Rick Barnes

The Vols have reached five straight NCAA Tournaments, a streak started in Barnes' third year in the 2017-18 season. UT hadn't been to the tournament since 2014, before Barnes took over the program.

Tennessee went to the Sweet 16 in 2019 and 2023, two of the nine appearances in program history.

STAR: Untold stories of Dalton Knecht's ascension to Tennessee basketball star, NBA Draft prospect

The Vols earned a top-5 seed in each of the five tournament appearances. They were a No. 2 seed for the third time in program history in 2019 when they reached the Sweet 16. They were a No. 3 seed in the 2018 and 2021 tournaments. They lost in the second round in those seasons.

Tennessee reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in 2023 before falling to Florida Atlantic. It was a No. 5 seed in 2021 and was upset by Oregon State in the first round.

UT has 25 NCAA Tournament appearances in program history. It has reached one Elite Eight and has never been to a Final Four.

