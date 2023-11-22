Tennessee basketball loses to Kansas to finish fourth in Maui Invitational

Tennessee basketball faced the top two teams in the nation in a 24-hour span in the Maui Invitational. It lost to both, leaving the Hawaiian islands with a fourth-place finish in the loaded holiday tournament.

The No. 8 Vols lost to top-ranked Kansas a day after losing to No. 2 Purdue, falling 69-60 with a frigid shooting show in the third-place matchup Wednesday at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

UT was 22-for-71 from the field, hitting 31% of its field-goal attempts after hitting 33.3% against Purdue. Kansas shot 51.9%.

Santiago Vescovi led the Vols (4-2) with 21 points against the Jayhawks (5-1). Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey supplemented Vescovi's output with 13 points each, but received little help from the rest of the backcourt.

Tennessee's fourth-place finish matched its best performance in the Maui Invitational in program history. UT finished fourth in 2004 and finished seventh in its other two appearances in 2011 and 2016.

Santiago Vescovi was at his best

Vescovi had three 3-pointers in five games. He had five 3-pointers (on 11 attempts) against Kansas, three in the first half. But his impact can never be minimized to merely shooting.

The senior dove on the court for a loose ball to set up a Knecht layup. He used a pump-fake and run into the middle of the court to get Gainey for a 3-pointer. With physical defense, he forced Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. to travel. He played two-man basketball and got Jonas Aidoo for a dunk.

That was all in the final 11 minutes of the first half, as Vescovi reminded what he looks like when he is at his best.

Tennessee got beaten in the final 12 minutes

The Vols tied Kansas at 49 with 12:43 to play on Vescov's 3-pointer, but the Jayhawks dominated the rest of the game, starting with a 17-6 run.

Tennessee was 3-for-19 shooting between that Vescovi 3-pointer and his fifth 3 with 1:29 to play. Kansas led by 11 before that Vescovi make, building its lead as the Vols struggled to score.

Another large human gave Tennessee problems

Tennessee went against two of the best big men in the nation in back-to-back days. Both gave the Vols issues, much as they do against anyone.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 19 rebounds. The 7-foot-1 senior followed Purdue's 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who had 23 points and 10 rebounds in the semifinals Tuesday.

Up next

Tennessee plays at North Carolina in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 29 (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee basketball loses to Kansas, places 4th in Maui Invitational