Tennessee basketball live updates vs. Ole Miss, Chris Beard in SEC opener

Tennessee basketball is heading into SEC play on a six-game winning streak.

The No. 5 Vols (10-3) host No. 19 Ole Miss (13-0) on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Thomson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Ole Miss is off to a 13-0 start for the second time in program history under first-year coach Chris Beard, who was at Texas when the Vols faced the Longhorns in Austin in January 2021. Matthew Murrell, a Memphis native, is leading the Rebels with 17 points per game.

Tennessee has won six in a row since losing three in a row to top-10 teams in Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina.

What channel is Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss on today?

TV: SEC Network

HISTORY: Santiago Vescovi joins rare SEC group with 400th career assist for Tennessee basketball

Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss start time

Date: Jan. 6, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Tennessee basketball live score updates vs. Ole Miss

Tennessee basketball schedule 2024

Tennessee basketball's next five games:

at Mississippi State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 10 (SEC Network)

at Georgia: noon ET on Jan. 13 (ESPN2)

Florida: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 16 (ESPN2)

Alabama: TBD on Jan. 20 (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)

at Vanderbilt: 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 27 (SEC Network)

